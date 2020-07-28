Protest against check dam at Thengaipattinam fishing harbour

Fishermen across the State have planned a black flag agitation on Friday demanding removal of a check dam in the Thengaipattinam fishing harbour in Kanniyakumari district.
They said that the dam being constructed to prevent salt water intrusion had led to sand accretion at the mouth, which resulted in deaths of several fishermen. “In the past few weeks alone two men died in separate incidents. From the time construction began in 2019, several deaths have happened. It is being constructed without the permission of the fishers. If the work is continued, the harbour would be destroyed. We don’t have enough space to anchor 700 mechanised boats and 4,000 traditional craft. They are not taking up work for our development,” said A. Sesadimai, president, Thoothur Deep Sea Boats Association.
M.D. Dayalan, Indian Fishermen Association, said that the natural fishing harbour at Thengaipattinam was being used by fishers of 15 villages but did not have facilities like ice units or auction halls. “Immediate steps need to be taken to prevent the deaths. All boat owners associations will join in the agitation,” he said.
Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said that an expert committee would be formed to look into the issue.
