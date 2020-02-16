Protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill spreads to more areas across Tamil Nadu

The protest against the Citizen (Amendment) Act in Old Washermanpet that began on Friday and escalated into violence late at night had its echoes on Saturday too, with people from various parts of the State demonstrating against “police high-handedness”.

On Saturday, cadre of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) took out a procession towards the Washermanpet police station. But they were stopped before reaching the place.

Agitations were also organised in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Vellore, Salem, and Ramanathapuram districts.

In Tiruchi, members of Muslim outfits held a demonstration at Palakkarai. They blamed the AIADMK for supporting the CAA in Parliament. Several shops and business establishments run by Muslims in the city remained closed.

In Thoothukudi, members of the Thowheed Jamaath staged a protest in front of South Police Station.

In Ramanathapuram district, the members assembled in front of the Pallivasal and demanded a judicial inquiry into the lathicharge. A large posse of police personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure.

In Tiruppur, hundreds of members from TNTJ staged a protest outside the District Collectorate.

According to the police, nearly 600 protesters, including 300 women, gathered on Palladam Road.

Carrying national flags and placards with slogans against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, women and men raised slogans. The protesters dispersed by themselves around 1.30 p.m, police said. Following this, nearly 200 members from various Muslim outfits staged a demonstration on Arivoli Street on Saturday afternoon, police added.

Condemning the attack on anti-CAA protesters in Chennai, Members of various Muslim outfits staged protests at four places in Erode district. The protest was held in Erode Town, Thalavadi, Bhavani and Gopichettipalayam in which Women took part in the protest in large numbers, raising slogans against the police attack and demanding the arrest of persons involved in it. They wanted the Citizenship Amendment Act to be withdrawn. A large posse of police personnel was deployed at these places as a precautionary measure during the protest.