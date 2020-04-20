Protest against burial cannot be tolerated: T.T.V. Dhinakaran

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday said the action of some people opposing burial of a doctor who died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cannot be tolerated.

In a statement, he said disrespecting the death of doctors who are in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic cannot be accepted.

Pointing out the increasing number of such incidents, Mr. Dhinakaran said that there is lack of awareness among public and alleged that the State government has not taken measures to raise awareness.

He urged the State government to create awareness among public without any further delay and clear the fear and doubts on burial of those who die due to the infection.

Mr. Dhinakaran also urged the public to realise their duty and responsibility and act with humanity.

He also urged the State government to take additional care towards safety of healthcare workers.