Tamil Nadu

Protest against banking recruitment

Led by VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, party cadre and leaders of like-minded political parties on Friday staged a protest against the recruitment notification by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the protest, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the notification was aimed at providing 10% reservation in jobs to the economically weaker people of the general category. Urging the Centre to intervene and stop the recruitment process, he said if implemented the OBC, SC and ST candidates would lose their opportunity.

The reservation policy was against those belonging to the OBC, SC and ST communities, he added.

MP D. Ravikumar, former Minister V. Pethaperumal from the Congress and veteran CPI (M) leader T. Murugan participated in the protest.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 1:50:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/protest-against-banking-recruitment/article32877500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY