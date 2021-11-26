Protect waterbodies, green cover while expanding CMA: residents

CHENNAI

Chengalpattu Collector promises better infrastructure, proper planning

Representatives of various residents welfare associations, local bodies, farmers’ associations and members of the public on Thursday stressed on the need to protect waterbodies and channels and green spaces of Chengalpattu district while expanding the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA).

Speaking at a public consultation held at the Chengalpattu Medical College, residents were concerned about proper zoning of various lands.

Federation of OMR Residents’ Association coordinator Harsha Koda sought to know whether the expansion would mean higher property taxes and development charges. He said that over the past 10 years, even after expansion of Chennai Corporation limits, many places along Ragiv Gandhi Salai were yet to see construction of sewer system, drinking water lines and storm water drains.

K. Sivaraman, advocate of Thiruporur, said the CMA should leave out villages that were predominantly agricultural in nature since development charges would be high. “We would end up losing agricultural lands in the name of development, which we don’t want,” he said.

Balan of the Mamallapuram Tourist Guides’ Association wanted proper development of infrastructure in the town. “The bus stand needs a shelter. There are no proper signages for the tourists. If the town must thrive, tourists need to feel welcome and safe here,” he said.

District Collector Rahul Nadh in his remarks said that expansion of the CMA would mean better infrastructure and more funds for larger projects. “If the district comes under the purview of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority there will be proper planning before infrastructure is created,” he explained.

CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra said CMA comprises the city of Chennai, eight municipalities, 11 town panchayats and 179 village panchayats in 10 panchayat unions. The extent of CMA is 1,189 sq.km. and it falls in three districts Chennai district, parts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.