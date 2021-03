Protect media freedom, EC urged

CHENNAI

27 March 2021 04:59 IST

A private Tamil television channel has submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Commissioner alleging that the State government-run Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation has blacklisted it, ever since it ran the results of an opinion poll on the April 6 Assembly election.

“We allege political interference in TACTV on behalf of the ruling party, to intimidate us from further telecasting the opinion poll,” Malai Murasu TV said in its representation.

The channel urged the Election Commission of India to ensure the freedom of media.

