Tamil Nadu

Protect 69% reservation in Tamil Nadu, urges AIADMK

In the light of the Supreme Court judgment on Maratha reservation issue, the AIADMK on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to consult legal experts to ensure that the 69% reservation in vogue in the State is not affected.

In a joint statement, AIADMK leaders O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami referred to the apex court's judgment and said it might pose a danger to the reservation scheme in force in the State.

They recalled the efforts taken by late AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa over protecting the 69% reservation scheme in Tamil Nadu.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 7, 2021 12:59:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/protect-69-reservation-in-tamil-nadu-urges-aiadmk/article34502927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY