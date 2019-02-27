Prosthetics, mobility aids given to people with disabilities

More than 31 people with disabilities in the Coonoor and Kotagiri areas were fitted with prosthetic limbs and other mobility aids at a specially organised event by the Kinder Trust in Coonoor recently.

Diana Barucha, managing trustee of Kinder Trust, said that 60 people with disabilities had wanted prosthetic limbs and mobility aids, and were measured for the same last month, of whom 31 people attended the event. “Children as young as 4-years-old up to adults and seniors to the age of 80 had approached us seeking prosthetics and mobility aids,” said Ms. Barucha.

“Beneficiaries were assisted with fitments and trial and were also advised to put these to regular use and stay in touch with the organisers for feedback and any fine-tuning over their regular use,” said Ms. Barucha.

Assistance

Technical assistance to fit the aids was given by Freedom Trust, while the cost of the mobility aids and prosthetics were borne by the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of Dymos Lear, a private firm here.