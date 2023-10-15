HamberMenu
Prosecution against former AIADMK MLA withdrawn after he apologises to CM, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Justice G Jayachandran had recommended withdrawal of the prosecution on October 11 & State Public Prosecutor too had written to the DGP in this regard on October 12

October 15, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
R. Kumaraguru. File photo: Special Arrangement

R. Kumaraguru. File photo: Special Arrangement

The Kallakurichi police have filed a final report before a judicial magistrate dropping all further action against AIADMK former MLA R. Kumaraguru since he had tendered a public apology for having used foul language against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In the final report filed before Judicial Magistrate-I in Kallakurichi on Saturday, the investigating officer V. Ravichandran said, further prosecution was being dropped since the former MLA had conducted a public meet in the town to tender the apology as suggested by the Madras High Court.

On October 4, Justice G Jayachandran, while hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by the former MLA, had refused to accept his contention that he had already tendered apology through social media platforms such Facebook and X (formerly, Twitter) and therefore there should not be any impediment in granting advance bail.

Then, the judge had observed that since the foul language had been used in a public platform on September 19, it will make sense only if the petitioner chooses to apologise too by organising another public meet at the same venue where the derogatory remarks were made against the Chief Minister and the Minister.

The petitioner accepted the suggestion and conducted a public meet at Mandaveli in Kallakurichi town on October 9 to tender the apology. After taking note of the development, the judge granted him anticipatory bail on October 11 and also made a recommendation to the State Government to withdraw the prosecution against him.

Immediately, on October 12, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah wrote to Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal recommending withdrawal of prosecution against the former MLA. Accordingly, the IO filed a final report before the Magistrate on Saturday dropping all further action in the case booked on a complaint lodged by DMK union secretary C. Venkatachalam.

The case had been booked under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 294b (uttering obscene words) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code. 

judiciary (system of justice) / state politics / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

