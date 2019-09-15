Prosecute accused for sexual abuse: NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Tiruvannamalai district administration and police authorities to take steps to prosecute the first accused in a suo motu case over the sexual abuse of 15 minor girls in a private home in that district.

When the case came up for hearing during a camp sitting of the NHRC’s full bench led by Justice H.L. Dattu here, Tiruvannamalai Collector K.S. Kandasamy appeared and presented the facts of the case. The Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report over the incident.

The Commission sought to know what preventive measures have been taken to avoid such incidents in the future and whether the Collector, Superintendent of Police and officials of the Social Welfare Department were part of the Committee constituted to look into homes with children. It also sought to know whether any rehabilitation was being planned for the rescued children.

‘Out on bail’

When NHRC member Jyotika Kalra sought to know whether the accused Vinodkumar was in prison, a police officer present during the hearing said he was arrested, but was presently out on bail. A girl, presently in Class XII, was in Class XI when she was shown pornography by the accused.

The office said the mobile phone has been sent to forensic experts for analysis. Ms. Kalra insisted that the accused should be prosecuted and the government must take all steps for bringing the case to a logical end.