Proposed power line threatens core habitat of new tiger reserve

Forest Dept. seeks clarifications from Tangedco over its proposal; activists raise concerns over felling of trees, danger to habitat, among others

Noticing defects and shortcomings in the Tangedco’s proposal for laying a new underground electric cable to the Arulmigu Sundara Mahalingam Swami temple, on top of the Sathuragiri Hills, the Forest Department has sought clarifications from the power utility.

Activists said the move to electrify the temple with a new 11 KV high tension line would disturb the core habitat of the newly formed Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve.

The tiger reserve’s deputy director had several issues with the proposal, put forth by Tangedco’s Saptur section assistant engineer. He raised concerns over the number of trees that would be felled and sought details like the species, height, girth and volume of each tree.

Pathways to the temple

He also wanted to know the area required to build concrete rooms where the transformers would be placed, and even sought a map. The proposal had also stated that there were three approach paths to the temple, the forest officer said, asking Tangedco officials to examine and provide details about the pathway on which the diversion of forest land would be minimal.

However, activists said the proposal through Vazhaithoppu itself should have been objected to by the Forest Department. “The present route is through Thaniparai, and a case is already pending before the court. The tiger reserve’s administration should reject the proposal,” a Madurai-based activist said.

The proposal also says that there is an elephant path for 250 m. Activists said the Shola forest en route was a prime habitat and a major elephant and Nilgiri tahr migration corridor. It also houses grizzled squirrels, slender loris, Nilgiri marten and hornbills, among others. The present day unfragmented Shola is the only such patch in the Sathuragiri Hills, and this could be destroyed, said activists.

At present, the hill temple is open to the public only for six days a month, and that too only during the day. The temple is powered by a generator. A new power line may put pressure on the administration to open it up further. Activists said the crowd could endanger the core habitat of the tiger reserve. Activists added that a local Minister was pushing for the project.

In his counter, the tiger reserve’s deputy director said the project may need the recommendation of the Standing Committee of National Board of Wildlife.