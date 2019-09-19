Proposals for oceanarium, virtual reality park discussed with CM

A proposal to set up an oceanarium, a virtual reality exhibition, a new virtual reality entertainment park at the MGR Film City at Taramani and a Medi-Park was discussed at a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday.

The State government granted funds of ₹289.82 crore to the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board for infrastructure-related projects during the meeting chaired by Mr. Palaniswami.

A press release from the government said Mr. Palaniswami referred to his recent visit to the U.S. and laid stress on the importance of building infrastructure to the standards witnessed by him there. This would help increase investments and create jobs, the release quoting the Chief Minister said.

During the meeting, Mr. Palaniswami reviewed a slew of projects proposals including setting up of a Fin Tech City, the Tamil Nadu integrated tourism development project and the Chennai integrated vehicle parking management project.

Proposals to set up industrial corridors between Chennai-Kanniyakumari, Chennai-Bengaluru, ‘Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery’ project, sewage treatment projects in Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tiruchi, Tiruppur, and Chennai, desalination plants at Mullakadu village in Thoothukudi, Kuthiraimozhi village in Ramanathapuram districts, Villupuram and Tindivanam were also reviewed by the Chief Minister.

Separately, the Chief Miniter ordered release of 6,765 million cusecs of water from the Amaravathi dam from September 20 to December 4 to irrigate 54,637 acres in Tiruppur and Karur districts.