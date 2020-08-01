‘Proposal on language in HC rejected’

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has written to MDMK chief Vaiko, stating that the proposal for using regional language in the High Court has not been accepted by the Supreme Court. Besides, on the issue of changing the name of the Madras High Court to the Tamil Nadu High Court, the Minister said that a case was pending in the Supreme Court.

In his letter, the Minister said that Mr. Vaiko had raised the issue of using regional language in the Madras High Court and changing its name, in the Rajya Sabha in December 2019.

Mr. Prasad said that similar proposals were received from Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

“The advice of the Chief Justice of India was sought on these proposals as per a decision taken in 1965 which provides that comments of the Chief Justice of India are necessary before considering any proposal for the use of Hindi or any regional language in the proceedings of a High Court,” he added.

He said the Chief Justice of India, had, in January 2016, conveyed that the Full Court unanimously resolved that the proposals could not be accepted.

He pointed out that a writ petition had been filed in the Supreme Court, requesting that the names of the various High Courts, including the Madras High Court, be changed as per names of the States in which they are located. “At present, the matter is sub-judice,” Mr. Prasad said.