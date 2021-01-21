Proposal for Outer Ring Road in Kallakurichi gains momentum

KALLAKURICHI

21 January 2021 12:03 IST

The project, once completed, will help address traffic congestion on the Kachirapalayam Road

A proposal to develop an Outer Ring Road (ORR) to de-congest traffic in Kallakurichi town is gaining momentum.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR), for one of the major initiatives pursued by the District Administration is nearing completion.

“The DPR being prepared by the State Highways Department is in its final stages. The project envisages widening and road correction of existing routes. The Department has proposed three routes and the one that is feasible will be selected for the ORR project,” District Collector Kiran Gurrala told The Hindu.

“The plan is still in the initial stage and a feasibility study is being done. The final cost of the project is yet to be ascertained. Once ready, it will be forwarded to the State government for sanction of funds including land acquisition process,” Mr. Gurrala said.

The need for an ORR is a long-felt demand of the town. The existing roads leading to Kallakurichi town have become very congested due to traffic jams during peak hours. On most days, traffic is chock-a-block on the Kachirapalayam Road and the Sankarapuram Main Road. With Kallakurichi hived off as a new district from the combined Villupuram district, infrastructure development is also on the rise. The proposed ORR is expected to clear out the traffic congestion in the town.

An official of the Highways Department said that three alignments had been prepared. One of the alignment has been proposed through the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital at Siruvangur. The Alignment Committee had called for some changes, and a revised alignment is being prepared. It will be submitted in the next 10 days, the official added.

The project, once completed, would be of great help in addressing the traffic congestion on the Kachirapalayam Road as it would act as a link road, connecting Veeracholapuram on the Ulundurpet-Salem highway with Siruvangur, the official said.