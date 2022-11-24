  1. EPaper
Proposal for new Town Development Plan for Chengalpattu to include 60 villages

It will provide a comprehensive approach to redevelop the existing haphazard developments within the town centre; tap the potentialities of the upcoming new residential, commercial, industrial and institutional activities along the GST Road, Chengalpattu - Thiruporur corridor and Chengalpattu - Walajabad corridor

November 24, 2022 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has approved a proposal to include 60 villages in Chengalpattu, Thirukazhukundram and Thiruporur Taluks in the new Town Development Plan for Chengalpattu proposed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

The total area included for the Master Plan for Chengalpattu is 136.25 sq.km. and the contiguous villages around the central core of Chengalpattu town have been considered for delineation of planning area boundary, according to a G.O. issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.

“This will provide a comprehensive approach to redevelop the existing haphazard developments within the town centre; tap the potentialities of the upcoming new residential, commercial, industrial and institutional activities along the GST Road, Chengalpattu - Thiruporur corridor and Chengalpattu - Walajabad corridor,” it said.

If there are any objection or suggestions, any inhabitant or any local authority or institution in these 60 villages may submit send them to addressed to the Principal Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, Secretariat, Fort Saint George, Chennai-600 009 within two months.

The G.O. with the list of 60 villages that are proposed to be included in the new Town Development Plan for Chengalpattu could be accessed in The Hindu portal here: https://bit.ly/3gyOUmQ

