Property tax increased in Corporations, municipalities and town panchayats  

April 02, 2022 00:49 IST

Corporations across the State to effect hike soon

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to increase the property tax in all Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats under the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920. The decision followed the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, the government said on Friday night. While the hikes will come into effect immediately in Municipality and Town Panchayat limits, in Corporations, including Chennai, it would take effect once the proposals are adopted by the respective councils.

In Greater Chennai Corporation, it has recommended for increasing the property tax by 50% for residential properties in main areas and by 25% for areas that were included in Chennai in 2011 and in other 20 Municipal Corporations.

“The government has accepted the recommendation and instructions have been issued to respective Municipal Corporations for taking action through the Corporation Councils,” an official release said.

As for Municipalities and town panchayats, for residential properties below 600 sq.ft., the property tax has been increased by 25%, while for those between 601 and 1,200 sq.ft., it has been increased by 50%, according to the Government Gazette issued in this regard.

A 75% increase in property tax has been fixed for residential properties between 1,201 sq.ft. and 1,800 sq.ft. For those above 1,800 sq.ft., the property tax has been increased 100%.

As for non-residential properties, the property tax is being increased 100% for commercial establishments, while it has been increased by 75% for industries and private schools and colleges including self-financing courses/departments in aided institutions.

“Vacant land tax to be increased by 100% in all urban local bodies,” it said. More details: http://qr.page/g/lt9DQByEPc