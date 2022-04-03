Property tax hike: Panneerselvam accuses DMK of double standards

April 03, 2022 19:26 IST

Instead of fulfilling its poll promises, the DMK govt. has increased property tax rates, he says

O. Panneerselvam

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Sunday accused the ruling DMK government of double standards on issues like property tax hike, NEET exemption and fuel prices, among other issues.

In a statement, he said the DMK has a different stand on these issues when not in power and when in power. Strongly condemning the property tax hikes, Mr. Panneerselvam said instead of fulfilling its poll promises, the DMK government had increased the property taxes. He felt tenants would also be affected by the hike, as landlords would increase the rent.

He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to withdraw the hike.

A separate statement said Mr. Panneerselvam would lead the party’s protest against the property tax hike on Tuesday in Chennai, while co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami will lead the protest in Tiruchi.