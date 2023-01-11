Property tax among the lowest in the country, says Tamil Nadu govt.

January 11, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday maintained that the property tax structure in Tamil Nadu was among the lowest in the country and said only a 25% increase had been effected for over 80% of those paying property tax.

While 7 lakh taxpayers were handed a 75% hike, only 1 lakh families were brought under the 100% hike, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru said in the Assembly.

Seeking to justify the revision, he contended that it was one of the conditions that the Union government had placed for clearing pending dues to the State. He also pointed to the financial crunch being faced by the local bodies which were struggling to pay even salaries to their employees.

He was responding to AIADMK MLA Natham R. Viswanathan (Natham), who pointed out that the DMK had promised in its election manifesto that property tax would not be hiked.

Pointing out that the property tax structure was among the lowest in the country, the Minister said a tax of ₹2,500 was being levied on a property of up to 2,400 square feet in Tamil Nadu. But a property of the same size attracted about ₹12,000 in Maharashtra.

Joining the debate, former Minister and AIADMK Whip S.P. Velumani said the AIADMK government got the pending dues twice even when there was this mandate from the Central government. The Minister said the AIADMK government left behind debts, which the DMK government were clearing now.