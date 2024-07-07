Property show kicks off with multiple options for homebuyers

Over 65 real estate firms, including builders, participated in the third edition of the Roofandfloor.com mega property show at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, on Saturday. The event is open to public on Sunday July 7 from 10 a.m to 7.p.m. Entry is free. Roofandfloor.com is an online real estate marketplace from The Hindu group.

“Over 65 builders are participating in this show as this is one of the first events after the Assembly election. A wide range of properties are available for homebuyers. There are plenty of options such as apartments across all budgets, villas, farmhouses, and plots of various sizes from across the city and neighbouring areas,” said Sriram Krishnaswamy, chief executive officer of Roofandfloor.com. “In terms of budgets, the property prices range from ₹20 lakh to over ₹2 crore (depending on the location and size),” he said, adding that the market is showing a positive trend with new launches.

Ramganesh K., assistant marketing manager of G Square Housing, said there were good inquiries for plots. It is learnt that homebuyers, especially youngsters, are choosing plots as an investment option.

Prashanth Sridhar, vice-president, marketing and acquisition, ESTATES61, a firm which promotes properties of Puravankara, Purva Land, and Provident Housing, said: “We are having a good number of walk-ins, and everyone is a genuine buyer.”

G Square Housing is the title sponsor for the event. The event is powered by Shriram Properties and co-powered by Asset Tree Homes (ATH). Mamta Housing Finance is the financial partner.

