ADVERTISEMENT

Property bookings made at FAIRPRO 2023 touched ₹260 crore, says Credai

February 23, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sixty-six developers showcased nearly 15,000 dwelling units in the price range of ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crore and a home loan mela was held prior to FAIRPRO to help investors know their loan eligibility

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai) said there were around 312 bookings totalling ₹260 crore at the recently concluded property expo – FAIRPRO 2023 held in Chennai between February 17 and 19.

In a statement, Credai said around 66 developers showcased nearly 15,000 dwelling units in the price range of ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crore.

S. Sivagurunathan, president, Credai Chennai, said: “For the first time, we are observing registrations from individuals who walked into the expo with the explicit intention of buying the property.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

P. Kruthivas, Convener, FAIRPRO 2023, said the home loan mela held prior to the expo helped potential investors know their loan eligibility, which in turn enabled them to plan their investment. “The banks approved loans totalling more than ₹700 crore during the home loan mela,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / real estate

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US