HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Property bookings made at FAIRPRO 2023 touched ₹260 crore, says Credai

Sixty-six developers showcased nearly 15,000 dwelling units in the price range of ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crore and a home loan mela was held prior to FAIRPRO to help investors know their loan eligibility

February 23, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai) said there were around 312 bookings totalling ₹260 crore at the recently concluded property expo – FAIRPRO 2023 held in Chennai between February 17 and 19.

In a statement, Credai said around 66 developers showcased nearly 15,000 dwelling units in the price range of ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crore.

S. Sivagurunathan, president, Credai Chennai, said: “For the first time, we are observing registrations from individuals who walked into the expo with the explicit intention of buying the property.”

P. Kruthivas, Convener, FAIRPRO 2023, said the home loan mela held prior to the expo helped potential investors know their loan eligibility, which in turn enabled them to plan their investment. “The banks approved loans totalling more than ₹700 crore during the home loan mela,” he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / real estate

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.