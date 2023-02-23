Property bookings made at FAIRPRO 2023 touched ₹260 crore, says Credai

February 23, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai) said there were around 312 bookings totalling ₹260 crore at the recently concluded property expo – FAIRPRO 2023 held in Chennai between February 17 and 19.

In a statement, Credai said around 66 developers showcased nearly 15,000 dwelling units in the price range of ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crore.

S. Sivagurunathan, president, Credai Chennai, said: “For the first time, we are observing registrations from individuals who walked into the expo with the explicit intention of buying the property.”

P. Kruthivas, Convener, FAIRPRO 2023, said the home loan mela held prior to the expo helped potential investors know their loan eligibility, which in turn enabled them to plan their investment. “The banks approved loans totalling more than ₹700 crore during the home loan mela,” he said.