Property belonging to firm owned by Sudhakaran, Ilavarasi confiscated

The property, comprising land measuring 26,540 square feet in Thanjavur, was confiscated on Tuesday

A property belonging to Lex Property Development Pvt Ltd., owned by V.N. Sudhakaran and J. Ilavarasi, both relatives of V.K. Sasikala, aide to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, was confiscated by the district administration in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi are partners in Lex Property Development Pvt Ltd. The property, comprising land measuring 26,540 square feet, is situated at first street V.O.C. Nagar in Thanjavur. The property was confiscated pursuant to a Supreme Court order upholding the conviction of the two, along with Ms. Sasikala, in a disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalithaa was the prime accused.

The property with door number 30 at V.O.C. Nagar First Street, comprises three town survey numbers 3077 (12,766 square feet), 3078 (604 square feet) and 3079 (13,174 square feet) and was registered in the name of the company in which Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran were partners on April 19, 1995, at the District Registrar office, North Chennai (Document 327/95 dated 19-04-1995), according to a press release issued by Collector M. Govinda Rao.

Stating that the process of effecting the change of ownership has begun, Mr. Rao declared that following the confiscation, the property and any income such as rent or rental arrears from them, belonged to the government of Tamil Nadu.