Properties of Ilavarasi, Sudhakaran attached

THOOTHUKUDI

10 February 2021 01:47 IST

Thoothukudi district administration attaches 23 properties, spread over 1,200 acres

Properties belonging to V.K. Sasikala’s relatives J. Ilavarasi and V.N. Sudhakaran, co-convicts in the disproportionate assets case, continued to be attached by government authorities for the third consecutive day.

On Tuesday, the Thoothukudi district administration attached 23 properties, spread over 1,200 acres, belonging to the two. The properties were ordered to be attached by the Supreme Court in February 2017, while upholding the trial court verdict convicting the accused.

The Supreme Court had held that charges against former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the prime accused in the case, stood abated in view of her death.

The 23 properties were registered in the name of Riverway Agro Products Private Limited, jointly promoted by Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran. They were attached after Collector K. Senthil Raj inspected the properties in four villages on Tuesday afternoon.

While 11 properties (580 acres) are in Serakulam village, five (270 acres) are in Vallakulam village and two (62 acres) in Kaalvaai village, all near Srivaikundam. Another five properties (300 acres) are in Meeraankulam village in Sattankulam taluk.

All these properties were attached after Dr. Raj inspected them.

“All the properties were registered in the north Chennai registrar’s office, on November 17 and 22, 1994, January 6, 1995, and February 21, 1995,” an official said.

“Since these properties have been attached by the government of Tamil Nadu, as per the direction of the Supreme Court, revenue generated from the properties belong to the State government,” Dr. Raj said.