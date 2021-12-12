Tamil Nadu

Properly shut dump yard in Ranipet, says Minister

SivaV. Meyyanathan  

Environment and Climate Change Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan has called for closing down properly the dump yard of chromium-bearing solid waste lying in Ranipet for long.

At a meeting to review the working of engineers of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on Friday, the Minister stressed the need for constant vigil to be maintained to prevent any discharge of effluents into the Palar. He called for proper disposal of salt-laden solid waste of tanneries.

He stressed the need for establishing effluent treatment plants in coordination with local bodies and using the treated effluent for the benefit of agriculture, a release said on Saturday.


