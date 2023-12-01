‘Proper diet and disciplined lifestyle can help prevent diabetes’

December 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VELLORE

A day-long awareness programme was organised by the Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre at its campus in Sripuram - on the outskirts of Vellore town - on the occasion of World Diabetes Day observed every year on November 14.

According to a press release, actor Radhika inaugurated the awareness programme. “Genetic lifestyle, lack of physical activity and obesity are the main causes of diabetes. It is necessary to do regular exercise at least for 30 minutes every day. Proper food and disciplined lifestyle can help prevent diabetes,” said N. Balaji, Director, Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre.

The research centre was awarded the National Certificate of Excellence. Prizes and certificates were given to doctors and nurses whose efforts fetched the certification. Prizes were also distributed to students of nursing college and school students who created special awareness about diabetes. Hospital Superintendent Geeta Inian, students and faculty members were present at the event.