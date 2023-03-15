ADVERTISEMENT

Promotor of Junior Kuppanna Kitchens succeeds in restraining nephew from using the word ‘Kuppanna’ in promotion materials

March 15, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction in restraining G. Arun Kumar, the promotor’s nephew and the original founder Kuppusamy’s grandson, from using ‘Kuappana’ and the the photograph of Kuppusamy in his separate food business venture

Mohamed Imranullah S.

The contentious use of the word and photograph, against which the civil suit has been filed | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The promotor of Junior Kuppanna Kitchens Private Limited, K. Moorthy, who is one of the sons of Kuppusamy alias Kuppanna, has succeeded in restraining his paternal nephew G. Arun Kumar of Kuppanna Foods, from using the word ‘Kuppanna’ in advertising materials/brochures/pamphlets/menu cards and in their website’s address.

Justice C. Saravanan also granted an interim injunction restraining Mr. Kumar from using the photo of Kuppusamy ,which had already been adopted by Junior Kuppanna Kitchens. He, however, made it clear that there shall be no impediment to using any other photograph or drawing, to trace the legacy of the restaurateur.

The judge clarified that Mr. Kumar could continue to run his restaurant named Thiru Kuppusamy Unavagam, but should not use the word Kuppanna anywhere. He said, the prominent use of the sentence ‘Third generation brand from Kuppanna family’ in one of the promotion materials amounts to creating a trade connection with Junior Kuppanna.

Further, the photograph of the late Kuppusamy in the promotion materials used by Mr. Kumar was similar to the drawing used by Junior Kuppanna Kitchens. Therefore, to that extent too, the latter was entitled to interim protection until the disposal of a civil suit filed by Mr. Moorthy for a permanent injunction, the judge said.

In his plaint, Mr. Moorthy had stated that his father Kuppusamy had started the restaurant business in Erode in 1958. Eventually, over the years, it became very famous in the Kongu region and his father came to be known as Kuppanna, a derivative of the name Kuppusamy along with the Tamil word Anna meaning elder brother.

Kuppusamy died in 1988, and thereafter his wife Rukhmani Ammal had been using the words Kuppanna and Kuppanna Foods through Rukhmani Ammal Foods (RAFF) and Rukhmani Ammal Unavagam (RAU). In 1983, Mr. Moorthy, Kuppusamy’s son started a separate business under the name and style of Junior Kuppanna and eventually took over RAF and RAU. A chain of restaurants were established across the State under the brand name of Junior Kuppanna using a picture of Kuppusamy.

Mr. Moorthy has now accused his brother K. Ganesan’s son, Mr. Kumar of now attempting to cash in on the goodwill of the Kuppanna brand by starting a separate restaurant in Chennai.

Mr. Kumar, on the other hand, contended that he was rightfully entitled to use his grandfather’s photograph for his business and that Mr. Moorthy alone could not claim a right over it. He also claimed that Junior Kuppanna Kitchens began using the photograph only from November 2021 and not before that.

After hearing both sides, the judge said, the hearing on the civil suit could be fast-tracked since the scope of the family dispute was limited to the extent of using the word Kuppanna and the picture of Kuppusamy. He directed the nephew to file his written statement to the main suit within 30 days so that the proceedings could be taken forward swiftly.

