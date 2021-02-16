Promise Adi Dravidar tag for 60 castes: VCK to DMK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi general secretary and MP D. Ravikumar has demanded that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M.K. Stalin include the promise that it would bring the remaining 60 Scheduled Castes — except castes that are classified as Devendrakula Velalars and Arundhathiyars — under the Adi Dravidar identity in their election manifesto.
The demand comes in the wake of the Centre moving a Bill in Parliament to rename seven SC communities as Devendrakula Velalars. While the demand for recognition of identity was not new in the case of Devendrakula Velalars and dated back many decades, the pressure exerted by community leaders and political parties in the last few years was instrumental in achieving it. Mr. Ravikumar urged the DMK to bring two other demands as a part of its election manifesto.
“Provide reservation proportionate to the Adi Dravida population in the 2011 Census after bringing 60 castes under the same category. Increase SC reservation to 20% based on the 2011 Census and distribute the 2.5 lakh acre panchami lands identified by the committee to Dalits,” he said.
Secular identity
Mr. Ravikumar said VCK supports a secular identity for Dalits in Tamil Nadu but nevertheless supported the seven SC communities’ demand to rename themselves.
“Renaming is good. Everybody has the right to choose their name,” he said. “We are not for caste identity. We are followers of Dr. Ambedkar’s ideology of annhilation of castes,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath