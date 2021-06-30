Project to be chalked out to bring surplus water from Cauvery river to meet Chennai’s needs: Minister K.N.Nehru

A new project will be chalked out to divert surplus water in Cauvery river to meet Chennai’s drinking water needs, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru said here on Tuesday.

The proposal, which is estimated to cost ₹5,000 crore to ₹6,000 crore, has been taken up for scrutiny. Surplus Cauvery water that otherwise would drain into the sea during monsoon would be stored in Palar river. It would be later transferred to Chennai’s reservoirs for treatment and supply.

Noting that such a proposal was devised a decade ago, he said it would take nearly four to five years to implement the project. According to him, at present, Chennai’s population is 87-88 lakh and such projects are being devised to cater to the growing requirements for the next decade.

The Minister reviewed various projects of Chennai Metrowater and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) during the meeting. He also said a new proposal to clean Cooum river was also under scrutiny.

Pointing out that the city was now provided with 850 million litres a day (mld), the Minister said measures would be taken to increase the quantity of supply to 1,146 mld. Efforts would be taken to improve infrastructure in 8,600 streets that do not have piped water supply.

Drinking water connections would be provided in 15 days after application. Moreover, water pipeline network that are over three decades old would be improved.

The Minister also instructed officials to accelerate work to build the third desalination plant in Nemmeli and commission it before the deadline. Ongoing drinking water projects in areas such as Mathur, Jaladampet, Madipakkam and Uthandi must also be expedited. He recommended increasing the industrial supply from tertiary treatment plants in Kodungaiyur and Koyambedu.

Mr.Nehru reviewed various other Metrowater projects, including desilting work of sewer network and underground drainage projects in merged areas. Steps would be initiated to release recycled sewage into city waterways.

Discussions were also held on TWAD projects, including Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) schemes, Combined Water Supply Schemes. MAWS secretary Shivdas Meena and M.Sai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation were among the officials who participated in the meeting.