Project report for Phase II of Hogenakkal drinking water scheme soon: Stalin

It will boost supply to Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri at a cost of ₹4,600 crore

A detailed project report for implementing Phase II of the Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project to increase the supply to Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts at a cost of ₹4,600 crore, would be prepared soon, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday.

During a virtual event at the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin made new announcements for the districts. He said a new link road would be built at a cost of ₹250 crore to improve connectivity between Salem and Dharmapuri. A milk processing unit would be set up in Dharmapuri district, he added.

Mr. Stalin said a Sipcot Industrial Park would be established in Dharmapuri, and additional buildings would be constructed adjacent to the Dharmapuri Collectorate at a cost of ₹40 crore.

“This event symbolises our record in implementing our promises. Functions like this would be organised not just in this district but in all districts,” Mr. Stalin said. Citing a report in The Hindu Businessline, he said Tamil Nadu was the most attractive investment destination.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated 43 projects that have been completed in Dharmapuri district at a total cost of ₹56.20 crore. He also laid the foundation for 591 projects to be implemented at a cost of ₹35.42 crore. Mr. Stalin launched welfare schemes worth ₹157.41 crore for 13,500 beneficiaries.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Agriculture, elected representatives and senior officials were present in the virtual event.

At another event, Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated new infrastructure at Dhandayuthapaniswamy temple at Palani in Dindigul district, built at a cost of ₹23.81 crore. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials were present.

In a separate event, the Chief Minister handed over family maintenance grants to 15 legal heirs of deceased artistes on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram. Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Thangam Thennarasu and senior officials were present.

The Chief Minister also handed over a cheque for ₹8 lakh as an incentive to Bharat Subramaniam, a native of Tamil Nadu who became the Chess Grandmaster this year. Minister for Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan was present.