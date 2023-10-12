‘Project Nilgiri Tahr’ launched in Tamil Nadu

October 12, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Consolidating efforts towards the conservation of Tamil Nadu’s State Animal, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, October 12, 2023 launched the ‘Project Nilgiri Tahr’ from the Secretariat in Chennai. He also distributed books to school students to create awareness about the Nilgiri Tahr.

The project with an outlay of ₹25 crore, aims to develop a better understanding of Nilgiri Tahr population, distribution and ecology, re-introduction of Nilgiri Tahr to their historic habitats, addressing proximate threat to Nilgiri Tahr, increasing awareness among the public about the Nilgiri Tahr species, developing eco-tourism activities at selected sites, among others.

Bi-annual synchronised surveys across the divisions, tranquilisation, collaring and monitoring of Tahr Individuals, re-introduction and monitoring of Nilgiri Tahr, diagnosis and treatment for affected individuals, field gear and training support to staff and Shola grassland restoration pilot in Upper Bhavani are among the activities planned in the project which has a budget outlay of ₹25 crore, an official release said.

A project office has been set up by the Forest Department in Coimbatore. A full-time Project Director, a Senior Scientist assisted by four Senior Research Fellows have also been appointed.

Nilgiri Tahr is an endangered species endemic to the Western Ghats known for their “gravity-defying skills” in climbing steep cliff, it said. There are multiple references to Nilgiri Tahr in the Sangam Tamil literature. Two epics — Silappathikaram and Sivakasindamani — mention descriptions of the Nilgiri Tahr and its habitat.

“Moreover, in books such as Natrinai, Aingurunooru, Paripadal, Pathitruppathu and Patinapalai from Pathinen Melkanakku Noolgal the Nilgiri Tahr is mentioned,” it said.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department Supriya Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R. Reddy and senior officials were present during the event in the Secretariat.

