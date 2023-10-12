ADVERTISEMENT

‘Project Nilgiri Tahr’ launched in Tamil Nadu

October 12, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nilgiri Tahr is an endangered species endemic to the Western Ghats. There are references to Nilgiri Tahr in the Sangam Tamil literature. The project has an outlay of ₹25 crore.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the wildlife conservation project, ‘Project Nilgiri Tahr’ at the Secretariat in Chennai on October 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Consolidating efforts towards the conservation of Tamil Nadu’s State Animal, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, October 12, 2023 launched the ‘Project Nilgiri Tahr’ from the Secretariat in Chennai. He also distributed books to school students to create awareness about the Nilgiri Tahr.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

The project with an outlay of ₹25 crore, aims to develop a better understanding of Nilgiri Tahr population, distribution and ecology, re-introduction of Nilgiri Tahr to their historic habitats, addressing proximate threat to Nilgiri Tahr, increasing awareness among the public about the Nilgiri Tahr species, developing eco-tourism activities at selected sites, among others.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu, Kerala may join hands to count endangered Nilgiri tahr

Bi-annual synchronised surveys across the divisions, tranquilisation, collaring and monitoring of Tahr Individuals, re-introduction and monitoring of Nilgiri Tahr, diagnosis and treatment for affected individuals, field gear and training support to staff and Shola grassland restoration pilot in Upper Bhavani are among the activities planned in the project which has a budget outlay of ₹25 crore, an official release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A project office has been set up by the Forest Department in Coimbatore. A full-time Project Director, a Senior Scientist assisted by four Senior Research Fellows have also been appointed.

Nilgiri Tahr is an endangered species endemic to the Western Ghats known for their “gravity-defying skills” in climbing steep cliff, it said. There are multiple references to Nilgiri Tahr in the Sangam Tamil literature. Two epics — Silappathikaram and Sivakasindamani — mention descriptions of the Nilgiri Tahr and its habitat.

ALSO READ
‘Project Nilgiri tahr to bring back T.N. State animal’s population to a sustainable level’

“Moreover, in books such as Natrinai, Aingurunooru, Paripadal, Pathitruppathu and Patinapalai from Pathinen Melkanakku Noolgal the Nilgiri Tahr is mentioned,” it said.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department Supriya Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R. Reddy and senior officials were present during the event in the Secretariat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US