Prohibition Minister should not speak about justice for alcoholics: Anbumani

July 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said State Minister S. Muthusamy, who additionally handles the Prohibition portfolio, must speak about ‘social justice’ and not about ‘justice for alcoholics’. In a statement, Dr. Anbumani referred to Mr. Muthusamy’s comments stating that sanitary workers who drink to tolerate the sewage should not be called ‘drunkards’ and argued that sanitary work should be mechanised instead. “It is true that the smell inside the drains is unbearable. The solution is not selling alcohol to them in the morning. That is dangerous,” he said. Dr. Anbumani asked if the Minister had a solution in mind for the workers’ wives who had to deal with their husbands when they arrived home drunk.