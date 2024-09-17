Prohibition in Tamil Nadu’s political discourse gets featured prominently after a gap of 10 years

With the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) planning to hold a public meeting in Kallakurichi on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) in support of prohibition, the issue gets featured prominently again in public discourse, perhaps after a gap of 10 years.

Even though any perusal of the contemporary political history of Tamil Nadu would reveal that prohibition per se is not a vote catcher in polls, political parties have, many a time, yielded to the temptation of raising the issue. For over a year ahead of the 2016 Assembly election, the subject captured the public imagination and the then DMK chief, M. Karunanidhi (1924-2018), held responsible by his critics and sections of historians for having lifted the prohibition in 1971 and “made familiar the habit” of drinking to people, in July 2015 committed himself to taking “intensive measures” for implementing prohibition in the State, if elected to power. A few weeks later, the former Chief Minister recounted why he had to take the decision in 1971, attributing it to the finances of the State. “I always had the guilty feeling,” a report of The Hindu on August 6, 2015 quoted Karunanidhi as having said.

Revenue consideration a factor

The DMK leader did not forget to recall how one of his predecessors and Swatantra party founder C. Rajagopalachari (CR) met him on a rainy day (July 20, 1971) and requested him not to lift the ban. But, Karunanidhi’s point, as articulated in the Assembly on July 1 that year, was that the consumption of liquor through illicit sources had robbed the State of the revenue of ₹20 crore a year. This only goes to show that revenue considerations have always been a factor, when the authorities deliberate on the subject. In July 1937, when CR, as the Premier of the erstwhile Madras Presidency, decided to impose prohibition in the then district of Salem initially, the loss of revenue was estimated at ₹11 lakh annually. Likewise, in October 1948, when his successor, Omandur P. Ramaswami Reddiar, covered the then Madras State completely under prohibition, the loss was put at ₹17.5 crore annually. During 2023-24, the estimated revenue, made possible through retail liquor shops of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) by way of the levy of excise and Value Added Tax (sales tax), was ₹45,855.67 crore.

Karunanidhi’s U-turn on prohibition took place amid anti-liquor activists having a field day. During July 2015, Sasi Perumal, who was on a protest for 1,000 days, died at a hospital after he climbed up a mobile phone tower in Unnamalai town near Marthandam of the Kanniyakumari district and began losing his consciousness in the high altitude.

Three months later, Kovan alias Sivadas, a folk singer and a member of extreme Left group Makkal Kalai Iyakkam, was arrested with sedition charges on the ground that his songs, which came down on the government’s way of earning revenue through liquor, were “anti-State” and critical of the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

‘Prohibition not possible’

In fact, immediately after Jayalalithaa came back to power as Chief Minister in May 2011, her government publicly conveyed that prohibition was not possible.

Three months later, intervening in a debate on the subject in the Assembly, she contended that those who indulged in “empty rhetoric” of prohibition were actually in the business of illicit brewing and bootlegging. Her Cabinet colleague, Natham R. Viswanathan, who handled the portfolios of Excise and Prohibition, claimed that Tasmac’s shops had diverted over ₹14,000 crore to the government’s coffers, which would, otherwise, have gone to anti-social elements and private parties.

The pro-prohibition campaign in 2015 and 2016 had its impact on the AIADMK. In April 2016, Jayalalithaa, while launching her party’s election campaign in Chennai, promised a phased but complete prohibition in the State if her party was re-elected to power. In fact, 25 years earlier, the party, in its manifesto, made more or less an identical promise. The only difference in 1991 was the party’s assurance of closing down “cheap liquor shops” (sale of arrack at government-approved rates in authorised shops), which were opened during the 1989-91 DMK regime. After assuming the office in June 1991 for the first time, Jayalalithaa, two months later, ordered the closure of the shops.

At the time of the 2016 Assembly election, the PMK, another long-standing advocate of prohibition, had promised stringent measures to implement the policy at one go. Then, the party contested in all the 234 seats by projecting former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss as the candidate for the post of Chief Minister. It drew a blank. What came as a surprise was that the AIADMK, which took a nuanced stand on prohibition, emerged as the winner and its victory broke the State’s tradition of alternating between this party and the DMK for power every five years.