Prohibition enforcement raids yield 5400 litres of fermented wash in Vellore

Police personnel attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) conducted a mass raid at two places in Vellore district and destroyed a huge quantity of fermented wash and arrack.

“We have conducted mass distillation raids and detected totally 5400 litres of fermented wash, and other utilities used for illicit brewing,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (PEW), Vellore, B. Rajendran said.

A team of police men led by Tirupattur PEW inspector raided Nellivasalnadu, Melpattu villages, in the forest area in Alangayam block on Saturday. They found about 2000 litres of fermented wash, which were destroyed on the spot.

Similarly, cops led by Mr. Rajendran and Vaniyambadi PEW inspector held surprise checks at Goripallam forest hills and seized 3400 litres fermented wash meant for brewing liquor.

No one was arrested in both raids and cases have been booked by Tirupattur and Vaniyambai PEW police. Further investigations are on to trap the offenders in both cases, police sources said.