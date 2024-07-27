ADVERTISEMENT

Programme to promote dental health among schoolchildren launched

Updated - July 27, 2024 11:44 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The drive is being organised by the Indian Dental Association, with support from Hindustan Unilever Limited and in collaboration with Sri Ramachandra Dental College and Hospital

The Hindu Bureau

The programme that was held at Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Mangadu. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Indian Dental Association (IDA), with support from Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and in collaboration with Sri Ramachandra Dental College and Hospital (SRDC&H), launched the National School Oral Health Programme (NSOHP). This initiative is aimed at promoting oral health awareness among schoolchildren.

The event was hosted at Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Mangadu in Chennai, with the NSOHP theme ‘Brush Smart, Eat Smart, Drink Smart, Smile Smart.’ A team of dentists conducted a presentation on oral health, which included a comprehensive session on oral health. The presentation emphasised the significance of proper brushing and flossing techniques, highlighting their role in maintaining overall dental hygiene.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US