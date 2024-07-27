Programme to promote dental health among schoolchildren launched

The Indian Dental Association (IDA), with support from Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and in collaboration with Sri Ramachandra Dental College and Hospital (SRDC&H), launched the National School Oral Health Programme (NSOHP). This initiative is aimed at promoting oral health awareness among schoolchildren.

The event was hosted at Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Mangadu in Chennai, with the NSOHP theme ‘Brush Smart, Eat Smart, Drink Smart, Smile Smart.’ A team of dentists conducted a presentation on oral health, which included a comprehensive session on oral health. The presentation emphasised the significance of proper brushing and flossing techniques, highlighting their role in maintaining overall dental hygiene.

