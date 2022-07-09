Profitable week for most livestock shandies ahead of Bakrid in Tiruchi

Goats being sold at Samayapuram shandy in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

July 09, 2022 15:54 IST

Sales of qurbani goats and fresh meat surge in region

Livestock shandies in Manapparai, Siruvachur and Karur have been seeing vigorous sales of goats ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha (also known as Bakrid) this week, though traders reported dull business at the Samaypuram market on Saturday.

“This year, with the Bakrid festival falling on Sunday, customers have already finished shopping for their q urbani (sacrificial) goats in advance in Sirvachur and Ayyanur, so there was not much footfall in Samayapuram,” Ramesh, a livestock contractor for the past 25 years at the market, told The Hindu. “We sold around 200 qurbani goats (weighing above 13 kg), and 2,000 smaller goats, for regular consumption on Saturday,” he said.

Buyers of qurbani goats prefer their animals to be hefty, yielding up to 30 kg of meat apiece. “Since Samayapuram traders brought only medium-sized goats (weighing less than 10 kg), they were priced at around ₹8,000-₹10,000 per animal,” said Mr. Ramesh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The contractor added that the increase in the number of shandies had spread the sector out. “With many markets being located close to each other, the livestock gets sold in different spots within the same week. Usually Siruvachur is good, but this week Ulundurpettai did good business,” he said.

Earlier in the week, traders saw better profits at the weekly Wednesday shandy in Manapparai, one of the oldest in Tamil Nadu. “Goats and cows were brought specially for Bakrid from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. I bought a qurbani goat weighing 18 kg for ₹23,000. Prices were going up to ₹50,000 per goat, and there were many bulk buyers of such livestock this year,” said Kadar, a Manapparai resident.

In Karur district’s Kuntharapalli livestock shandy, 10,000 qurbani goats were reportedly sold on Thursday for a whopping ₹10 crore. Local media reports said that the price of goats ranged from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000.

Mutton stalls in Tiruchi reported brisk business on Saturday, as the number of those buying fresh meat for the festival went up this week. “We have had people booking their goats for slaughter and also those who want just meat in larger numbers today. With a kilo of meat priced at ₹700, the city’s butcheries are seeing good profits this week,” said Mohamed of S.M. Jaila mutton stall in Puthur.