Professor booked for suppressing facts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an Associate Dean of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Puducherry, on charges of furnishing false information to get promotion.

Acting on source information, CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch officers registered the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against M. Jonathan Daniel, Professor and Head of the Department, on charges of suppressing the fact that he worked as Assistant Registrar-cum-Research Officer at Amiri Dental Centre, Kuwait, since it would not be counted as teaching experience.

Investigation revealed that Dr. Daniel had worked in Kuwait during 2000-02. As he had undertaken practical training by working under a general practitioner in a clinic, this tenure would not account for his teaching experience.

Knowing this, he furnished false information to the institution that he worked continuously as Assistant Professor in Raja Rajeswari Dental College and Hospital between October 1996 and June 2002.

Mandatory requirement

He was promoted as a regular Professor in 2005 with seven years of teaching experience in the subject/speciality concerned after postgraduation, whereas the mandatory requirement for the same was eight years as per the Dental Council of India guidelines.

The CBI accused Dr. Daniel of suppressing and submitting false documents with respect to his work experience as teaching faculty and thereby got promoted as Professor. “This cannot be done without the connivance of other public servants of Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institution of Dental Sciences, Puducherry,” the agency said in the First Information Report.