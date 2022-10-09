Professional tax collection a tad up in first half of financial year 2022-23

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 09, 2022 23:47 IST

The professional tax collection of the Greater Chennai Corporation is at ₹247 crore during the first half of the financial year 2022-23.

Professional tax collection in the city has increased by ₹22 crore when compared to the corresponding period last year. During the April-September period in 2021, the civic body collected ₹225 crore professional tax. During October 2021-March 2022, it was ₹237 crore.

A number of commercial establishments have been closed in the past few years and new establishments have started operations after the pandemic.

The civic body is hoping to do a comprehensivestudy to improve professional tax revenue.

Officials want the government to increase the number of licence inspectors and tax assessors to increase the source of revenue. Each of the 200 wards of the Corporation require a tax assessor. But more than 50% of the wards do not have a dedicated tax assessor now, they point out.

