Professional groups get vaccinated

Employees of various temples, including Sri Parthasarathy and Kapaleeswarar temples, have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This follows a suggestion from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department that individual temple authorities tie up with respective local bodies and ensure vaccination for the staff since they interact with devotees on a regular basis.

At the Sri Parthasarathy temple, at least half the employees took the vaccine on Tuesday. “They chose to have it in batches so that if there are any side effects the conduct of rituals would not be affected in any manner," explained a source.

“At the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore, a room has been made available for the vaccination. Some of our staff, above the age of 45, took the vaccination,” said a source.

Hospitality industry

Meanwhile, hotels have started vaccinating their staff. D. Venkadasubbu of the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association said that they had chosen to vaccinate those employees willing to take the jab.

Oil industry

Similarly, in the oil industry following the press release from the Centre that fuel pump attendents and LPG delivery boys have been considered as frontline warriors, individual fuel pump dealers and gas distributors are asking employees to get vaccinated. "The oil companies have not given us any information about the proposed vaccination. Most of our boys also are below the age of 45 and are still thinking if they need to get the vaccination," said a fuel dealer.