Products made in T.N. prisons to be made available online soon 

June 23, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Department of Prisons and Correctional Services plans to make products made by prisoners available online soon, following demand from the public.

The first prison bazaar also called ‘Sirai Sandhai’ was opened at Central Prison on December 9, 2013. These bazaars have been functioning in Chennai, Salem, Tiruchi, Cuddalore, Madurai, Vellore, Palayamkottai and Coimbatore.

The prison bazaars were established with the aim of providing an opportunity of reformation and rehabilitation to the prisoners by rerouting their skills towards a positive direction.

At the prison bazaars, the products manufactured by prison inmates while confined in prison campuses, are being sold and the profits from the sale proceeds go to prisoners while a portion of it goes to the government.

Besides the existing prison bazaars, a one stop-shop prison bazaar was established at prison headquarters, Egmore. It was formally inaugurated by Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Correctional Services S. Regupathy on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Mr. Regupathy said, “In this outlet, quality products manufactured in all central prisons, special prisons for women across the state are being displayed and sold to the public at affordable prices.”

Amaresh Pujari, Director General of Police/ Director, Prisons and Correctional Services said, “At present, the prison inmates make good quality products with each prison specialising in the manufacture of certain products. For instance, the prison inmates in Madurai make the popular Sungudi sarees. In Vellore, footwear and belts are being manufactured. Steel products and readymade garments are made in Salem and Coimbatore prisons. Besides these, police uniform items, confectionery, bedsheets, towels, cold-pressed oil are being manufactured and sold at prison bazaar outlets.”

Mr. Pujari added that the prisoners were also being paid performance-linked incentives. The wages will be used by them for the sustenance of their families. The official said, “After increasing our capacity to produce more, we may introduce online shopping and make prison products available online.”

