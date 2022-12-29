Production of Pongal dhotis and saris is delayed, claim weavers in Erode, Tiruchengode

December 29, 2022 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - ERODE

With two weeks left for Pongal festival, weavers in Erode and Tiruchengodu, where 80% of the total production orders for free dhotis and saris were being executed, said they would be able to complete only 65% to 70% orders before the deadline of January 10, 2023.

In October 2022, the State government issued an order for production of 99.56 lakh dhotis and 1.26 crore saris to 225 cooperative societies and power loom weaver’s cooperative societies in the State. It also allotted ₹487.92 crore for the purpose.

Yarn is supplied to the societies that are distributed to pedal looms and power looms in Erode, Tiruchengode, Coimbatore and Tiruppur.

B. Kandavel, co-ordinator of Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations, said about 42% of saris and 27% of dhotis were produced in Erode and Tiruchengodu so far.

“We could complete 70% of the total production order for saris and 50% of order for dhotis by January 10,” he added.

‘Can complete orders only in February end’

Power loom owners said while 14 dhotis could be produced at a unit every day, 10 saris could be produced at a unit in a day. He stated that production orders could be fully completed only by the end of February 2023.

Association members told that the government has a stock of 30 lakh dhotis and 30 lakh saris that were produced last year.

“The government will use the stocked items and may also extend the distribution in ration shops till the end of January 2023”, the member said.

They pointed out the delay in issuing the production orders by three months and supply of poor quality yarns to the societies were the reasons for the delay in executing the orders.

However, sources in the Department of Handloom and Textiles in Erode said that 60% of the total production has been completed and the balance would be completed by January 20.

The source said that about 45 lakh saris and 35 lakh dhotis were produced so far and are being sent to respective districts through lorries every day.