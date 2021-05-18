Production of oxygen at Sterlite will resume soon, says Thangam Thennarasu

TIRUNELVELI

18 May 2021 00:15 IST

Technical snag rectified, says Thennarasu

Oxygen generation at the Sterlite plant, which was hit by a technical glitch, will resume shortly, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu said on Monday.

The snag had been rectified, Mr. Thennarasu told reporters in Tirunelveli after a review meeting.

Following the snag, experts from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Propulsion Research Complex (IPRC) arrived at the plant to resolve the issue.

At the meeting in the Collectorate, a review was undertaken on the number of patients undergoing treatment in the hospitals including Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, the oxygen requirement to treat the badly infected patients and the influx of new patients, the Minister said.

An Oxygen Express train with five tankers reached Thoothukudi from Rourkela. The tankers were sent to various medical college hospitals based on demand.

The Minister, who hoped that the COVID-19 infection curve of the district would come down soon, said steps being taken by the district administration by involving all stakeholders would yield the desired results in the days to come.

District Collector V. Vishnu, MLAs Nainar Nagenthran of Tirunelveli and Abdul Wahab of Palayamkottai participated in the review meeting.