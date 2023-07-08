Production in agriculture sector will increase when farmers are exposed to technology, says CM Stalin

July 08, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said production in the agriculture sector could be increased only if the farmers were exposed to modern technology.

“Agriculture will become a commercial trade only if there is a coordination between farmers who are exposed to technology and officials with an understanding of agriculture,” he said.

‘Digitising the sector’

Inaugurating the Agro Business Expo in Chennai, the Chief Minister pointed out that agriculture had not progressed into a profit-making occupation. The government was committed to increasing the export of agricultural products, he said, adding: “We are digitising the agriculture sector and our efforts will improve farmers’ lives.” He further said there was a need to increase the area of cultivation and get a fair price for farmers. “Let the expo lay the foundation for it.”

