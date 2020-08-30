Producers’ association office-bearers elected

CHENNAI

30 August 2020 00:57 IST

Director P. Bharathirajaa has been elected unopposed as the president of the Tamil Film Active Producers Association. In a statement, K. Vijayakumar, the election officer, said that T. Siva had been elected unopposed as the general secretary, G. Dhananjayan and S.R. Prabhu as the vice-presidents, T.G. Thyagarajan as the treasurer and S.S. Lalit Kumar and Suresh Kamatchi as the joint secretaries. The office-bearers will serve a two-year term from August 29, 2020 to August 28, 2022.

The new association was formed earlier this month.

