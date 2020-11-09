Procuring tomatoes at ₹1 per kg? Anbumani expresses shock

PMK leader wants Tamil Nadu govt. look into the plight of Palacode farmers

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the State government must set up agricultural produce procurement board to prevent incidents such as the one that occurred at Palacode in Dharmapuri where tomato farmers threw away their produce because they couldn’t get a good price.

In a statement, he said that tomatoes were being sold at ₹30 a kg across the State but in Palacode, a kg of tomato was being procured at ₹1. “Additionally, the farmers have to pay a fee of ₹5 per 20 kg to operate in the market. If they also had to pay for labour, it wouldn’t be possible for them to sell at a profit,” he said.

Mr. Ramadoss said the middle men were making money while the farmers were facing huge losses. “This can only be resolved when all vegetables are given procurement rates. Recently, Kerala has given procurement rates for tomato, banana, bitter gourd, potato and 16 other kinds of vegetables. By this, they have ensured that the farmers get 20% profit,” he said.

He said the PMK had been suggesting that the State government set up an agricultural produce procurement board.

“When the State government procures vegetables, the farmers will get a fair price and the cost of vegetables will also reduce for the public,” he said.

When the prices were high, farmers didn’t reap benefits and when they fell the farmers suffered, he added.

“The farmers can benefit by creating cold storages throughout the State,” the PMK leader said.

He suggested that a special tomato, mango and rose zones be created in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts where their production was high.