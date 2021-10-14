Process to trifurcate police commissionerate takes off

Demarcation of jurisdiction and personnel allocation begin

The Greater Chennai City Police Commissionerate is all set for trifurcation for “better administration and effective policing” of the ever-expanding and burgeoning metropolis with a population of over one crore.

The process to demarcate the jurisdiction and allocation of personnel has begun. Additional Director Generals of Police and special officers M. Ravi and Sandeep Rai Rathore, who were posted for the formation of the new Tambaram and Avadi Commissionerates, held two rounds of consultation meetings with City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has instructed the special officers to send a detailed proposal on the jurisdiction of police stations, bifurcation requests, if necessary, and the strength of personnel required for the Armed Reserve and other special units.

While welcoming the move to trifurcate the commissionerate, many former police officers have pointed out that this administrative decision should ensure a robust crime control mechanism across the vast city equitably and effectively, as its limits continue to expand with emerging suburban localities.

Retired DGP S.R. Jangid said the total population under the Greater Chennai City Police now was around 1.25 crore.

“It is impossible for a single Police Commissioner to monitor policing in this entire area. The police receive 2,000 complaints on a day, and nearly 50% of the complainants may not be satisfied. For the sake of proper administration of both the public and the police personnel, the burden needs to be split,” he said.

He added that people from far-off areas, such as Thirunindravur, Pattabiram, Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur, have to come to Egmore if they wanted to meet the Police Commissioner. Similarly, personnel will have to go to the Commissioner’s office for their service-related matters. Police administration should be accessible to the public easily and quickly, Mr. Jangid said.

The types of problems in core urban areas are different from suburban and semi-urban localities.

Retired DGP and former Chennai Police Commissioner R. Nataraj said there was already a set of guidelines for setting up a commissionerate. He said the Chennai City Police Commissioner should have the jurisdiction of the airport so that the city police can continue getting intelligence inputs. Similar commissionerates were created in other States.

“It should have adequate manpower. Police stations located at the edge can be taken off, but core areas should be retained. You cannot make the Chennai Commissionerate a mere skeleton,” Mr. Nataraj said.