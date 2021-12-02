Tamil Nadu

Proceedings against Premalatha stayed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday stayed further proceedings before Judicial Magistrate IV in Tirunelveli against Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Premalatha Vijayakanth in a case booked in 2016.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan also dispensed with the appearance of Ms. Premalatha before the Judicial Magistrate. A case was booked against her following a speech delivered during the 2016 election campaign in Tirunelveli, and a charge-sheet was filed before the Judicial Magistrate.

It was said that she allegedly told the public to demand at least ₹1 lakh from those who approached them with cash for votes. The petitioner said the allegations levelled against her were false. The case was adjourned till December 14.


