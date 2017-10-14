Procedure sans X-ray on pregnant women

A team of doctors of the Christian Medical College (CMC) have performed radio frequency ablation procedures on two pregnant women with abnormal heart rhythms without the use of radiation.

Radiation, doctors said, was harmful for the foetus, and so, instead of fluoroscopy (X-ray) guidance, they put in place 3D mapping technology.

The team of cardiac electrophysiologists of the hospital comprising John Roshan, Anandaroop, David Chase and Sirish Chandra Srinath decided to avoid using X-ray while treating the abnormal heart rhythms in the two pregnant women – a staff nurse aged 26 years from Gudiyatham and a 20 year-old-woman from West Bengal.

Both the women had abnormal cardiac rhythms due to abnormal electric current circuits in the heart. This caused them to have palpitations or fast heart beat, fainting and giddiness, doctors said.

Frequent palpitations

“Usually, when we come across pregnant women with abnormal heart rhythms, we would not treat as far as possible as it poses risks to the foetus. But in the case of both these patients, it affected their daily lives and we had to intervene earlier. We tried to put them on medication but they were still having frequent palpitations. Such fast heart rate in the mothers could affect the amount of blood supply to the foetus,” Dr. Roshan, professor of cardiac electrophysiology, CMC, told reporters on Friday.

First time

Usually, radio frequency ablation – a procedure in which the abnormal circuit is mapped and treated – is done under X-ray guidance, he said, adding, “We cannot use X-ray for a pregnant woman as it can cause harm to the foetus. So, for the first time in India, we performed radio frequency ablation without using X-ray. We used 3D mapping technology to place the catheters and performed the procedure totally avoiding radiation.”

The procedure was first performed on the 26-year-old woman when she was six months pregnant in the month of May.

She had abnormal heart rhythms in the upper chambers of the heart (AV Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia).

“The patient delivered a healthy girl baby. We also published this case in the Indian Pacing and Electrophysiology Journal,” he also said.

The procedure was performed on the second patient, who is eight months pregnant and had abnormal heart rhythms in the lower chambers of the heart (Fascicular Ventricular Tachycardia), on Thursday.

Dr. Roshan said abnormal heart rhythms in the lower chambers of the heart could be life-threatening. Post-procedure, the patient was doing well.

He said that not all pregnant women with abnormal heart rhythms needed this procedure. “We usually prefer to perform the procedure in patients after delivery,” he noted.