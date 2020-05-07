Problems galore for Perumbakkam TNSCB residents

Polluted water, poor maintenance of elevators, costly vegetables and essential items – these are some of the problems the residents of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Perumbakkam were facing ever since it became a containment zone.

After a conservancy worker, residing in the tenements tested positive for COVID–19, the entry and exit into the Perumbakkam resettlement colony was blocked.

“Even before the pandemic broke out, the maintenance of water sumps was not proper. Now no one comes to clean it and we are getting contaminated water. Many people are suffering from skin-related problems,” said N. Chitra, a resident.

Besides, the tail end blocks in Perumbakkam do not get water supply. Residents said that a pit full of stagnant sewage water near block 158 was causing problem for the residents. “It is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Some children have fever. Despite many complains, this has not been attended to,” she added.

Poor maintenance of the elevators was yet another problem. “Maintenance has become a problem as technicians are not coming into the locality. If the elevator gets stuck in one of the floors, the person will suffocate as fans do not work,” added another resident.

Residents also complained that vegetables were being sold at a very high price and were of poor quality. “Many of us are daily wage earners and do not have any income now to purchase the vegetables. The ₹1,000 compensation given by the government will not suffice if vegetables are sold at double the price. There is a need to start a community kitchen on the premises,” said a resident.

Sources in the TNSCB claimed that even their officials were not allowed to enter the tenements. “We are trying to solve the issues in the tenements,” said an official.