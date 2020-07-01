Problem with publication of class 12 results, Minister says

ERODE

01 July 2020 16:58 IST

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said that since some class 12 students had still not written one of their exams, the results could not be published as yet

There is a problem in the publication of the class 12 (Plus Two) results, as out of 34,652 students who were unable to write their exam on March 24, only 718 students expressed their willingness to write the exam, said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan at Nambiyur Taluk here on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons after inaugurating various developmental work to the tune of ₹3.38 crore at Elathur Panchayat, the Minister said due to restrictions in place, around 35,000 students did not write their exam and Chief Educational Officers had been asked to collect these details. “Only 718 have expressed the wish to write the exam now,” he said. The Minister said that since buses were not going to be operated till July 15, a decision to conduct the exam for the students will be taken up with the Chief Minister. “Only after conducting exams for all the students, will the results be announced,” he said.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that given the present situation, it may take a long time for schools to reopen and added that a decision to open schools will be taken by the Chief Minister after consultations with teachers, parents, revenue and medical officials.

To a question on seeking a ban on the conducting of online classes for students, the Minister said that the issue is in court, and based on the court’s order, the government will decide. The Minister said that 73,671 students were admitted to government schools last year and added that 2 lakh students are expected to get admissions in the current year.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that textbooks are being sent to schools and discussions are as to how to dispatch the books to the students.