Probing Thoothukudi firing impartially, CBI tells HC

The CBI on Tuesday told the Madras High Court that it had been conducting an impartial investigation into the circumstances that led to the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing incident in which 13 died and several others were injured during protests against the Sterlite copper smelting plant on May 22 and 23.

After filing a brief note before a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and V. Bhavani Subbaroyan, CBI special public prosecutor K. Srinivasan said the investigation would take time to get completed given the volume of work that had to be done through multiple forensic reports and the sensitive nature of the case.

“The role of police/revenue authorities and their overt acts, if any, in the police firing and the role of rioters is being investigated. Though the volume of work is more and the nature of investigation is sensitive, investigation is being carried out to weigh the evidence in golden balance of impartiality and justice and to arrive at genuine conclusions,” the note read. It also stated that the Thoothukudi district police registered as many as 207 FIRs regarding alleged violence during the protests and five of them were related to the death of the 13 individuals. The cases were initially transferred to the CB-CID. However, on August 14 last year, a Division Bench led by Justice C.T. Selvam (since retired) ordered a CBI probe into the firing and the related incidents. Thereafter, all the 207 FIRs were transferred to the CBI.

Subsequently, Government Pleader (in-charge) V. Jayaprakash Narayanan told the court that the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry had so far examined 365 witnesses and collected 550 material documents. About 360 witnesses were yet to be examined. It was brought to the notice of the court that the tenure of the Commission had been extended till February 2020. After taking note of his submissions, the judges directed the secretary to the Commission to file a report on the exact status of the inquiry by the course of the week.